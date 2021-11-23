Pradnya Satav elected unopposed to Maharashtra Legislative Council

Dr Pradnya Satav, wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav, was elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Dr Satav, Vice President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), won after BJP candidate Sunil Kenekar withdrew from the polls on November 22.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise passed away on September 23. His six-year term was to end in 2024.

The electoral college for the bypolls was the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Over the past few weeks, senior Congress leaders including state president Nana Patole and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat have requested Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to hold elections.

It may be mentioned that Dr Satav’s husband Rajeev Satav died of Covid-related complications on May 16 this year. Satav has represented Hingoli in Lok Sabha and had also been a Rajya Sabha member.

The Satav family is very close to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Soon after she was elected unopposed, Dr Satav thanked Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka and state Congress leadership.

