Prakash Ambedkar bows before Aurangzeb’s tomb

In a development that is likely to trigger political reactions, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday bowed before the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Khuldabad is in Aurangabad district, now known as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambekar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

A lawyer by profession, Ambedkar had been a two-term Lok Sabha member and ex-Rajya Sabha member.

Videos of the development have gone viral on social media platforms.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar visits the tomb of Aurangzeb pic.twitter.com/MFHjoK9XwI — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

Accompanied by trustees, Ambedkar was seen offering floral tributes at the grave of Aurangzeb.

Ambedkar was also felicitated by the trustees.

Asked about the visit, Ambedkar said: “Aurangzeb has ruled for 50 years…can it be erased?”.

“How did Aurangzeb come to power…this has been explained by Babasaheb Ambedkar...you must curse Jaichand…it was because of Jaichand that Aurangzeb came to power,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena leader and Ports Minister Dada Bhuse said: “It is personal choice who goes where and bows before whom.” However, he said that if it was done for the “polarisation” it was wrong.