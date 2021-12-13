Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA allies with IUML, RJD ahead of BMC polls

In a significant political decision, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has decided to forge an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the run-up to elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession, is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of India’s Constitution.

The Lalu Prasad-founded RJD — a major player in Bihar, and IUML — which has a political presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will come in handy to the VBA as Mumbai is home to different migrant communities.

It may be mentioned that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, VBA had forged an alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) - and the alliance damaged the prospects of the Congress-NCP alliance, which ultimately benefited the BJP. However, ahead of the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the alliance broke.

Under the banner of VBA, Ambedkar has managed to bring a large section of Dalits, Tribals, Dhangars, Kolis, Agris, Banjaras, Malis, Kaikadis and other communities together.

“We have decided to have an alliance with RDJ and IUML… some more parties are expected to join in the days to come and accordingly we would decide the seat-sharing formula,” said Ambedkar, a former MP, who had been to Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha.

According to available information, the VBA plans to contest in areas like Chembur, Dharavi, Govandi, Kurla, Bhandup, Vile Parle, Borivali, Dadar, Kandivali and Jogeshwari.

The BMC polls are expected around February-March 2022.

The BMC polls are going to be interesting as the Congress has decided to go alone. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, which has been ruling the corporation for quarter of a century, is working on an alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP. On the other hand, the BJP is trying to rope in the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

