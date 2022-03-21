Pramod Sawant continues as Goa CM; Guv invites BJP-led coalition to form govt

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Monday invited BJP legislature party leader, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to form a government, even as Sawant claimed the support of 20 BJP MLAs, three independent legislators and two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that more MLAs could end up supporting the government when Sawant faces the floor test soon.

The hectic developments on Monday, during which Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, an emissary of the BJP's central parliamentary board and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the party's in-charge of poll-related affairs, ended 11 days of suspense over who would head the state government. Counting of votes polled in the February 14 election left the BJP as the single largest party, with just one MLA short of a simple majority.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, Sawant thanked BJP's central and state leadership, his MLAs and those who are now part of the post-poll alliance for "showing faith" in him as a chief minister for the next five years.

"My aim is to transform Modi ji's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Goa as Swayampurna Goa 2.0 this time. We will work together to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating a new India and a new Goa. We will work to provide good governance with transparency and zero corruption," Sawant told reporters after his meeting with Pillai.

Sawant also confirmed the support of three independent MLAs, and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held on March 23 or 24. State BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that the date would be finalised in consultation with the central BJP leaders, amid speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the "grand swearing-in ceremony".

According to Fadnavis, the decision on the number of ministers to be sworn-in as well as the composition of the Cabinet would be taken by the central BJP.

"We will be informed about the decision after it is taken by the central leadership," Fadnavis said.

Sawant (48) has served as chief minister between 2019-22 and was appointed as caretaker Chief Minister after the results of the February 14 assembly polls were unveiled on March 10.

CT Ravi told reporters that support of the five non-BJP MLAs was "without condition" and did not deny support from other legislators in the coming days. "We have the support of 25 MLAs. 20 of BJP, three independents and two from the MGP. In the House, at the time of proving majority, we could get more support. This is the situation," Ravi said.

Earlier at a meeting chaired by BJP's central parliamentary board emissary Narendra Tomar, Sawant's arch rival ex-Health Minister Vishwaji Rane, who was one of the claimants for the chief minister's post, proposed the name of Sawant as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

"Vishwajit Rane proposed Pramod Sawant's name as the leader. Rane's proposal was supported by Ravi Naik, Mauvin Godinho, Nilesh Cabral, Rohan Khaunte, Jennifer Monserrate (all BJP MLAs). After that I asked everyone if they had another option. All of them said, 'we are in support of Pramod Sawant'," Tomar told reporters.

