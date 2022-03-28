Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM for second consecutive term, vows to make state India's tourist capital

Sworn-in as the state's 14th chief minister, Pramod Sawant on Monday vowed to make Goa the top tourism destination in India, while also listing employment regeneration and resumption of mining activity as top priorities of his government.

Sawant, along with eight other ministers, was administered oath to office by Governor PS Pillai at a grand ceremony at an indoor stadium near Panaji in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and a galaxy of senior BJP leaders, along with chief ministers of seven BJP-ruled states.

This was the second time that Goa's chief minister was sworn in outside the Raj Bhavan. In 2012, Manohar Parrikar had taken oath as the CM at a ground in Campal area of the state capital Panaji after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the House. Sawant took the oath in Konkani.

Also Read | Pramod Sawant: Ayurveda doctor politician who struck chord with people of Goa

The eight ministers who were sworn-in are Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude and Atanasio Monserrate. Five out of the eight ministers who were sworn in are former Congress leaders. Allocation of portfolios is expected to be carried out by the Chief Minister soon.

Speaking to reporters after chairing his first cabinet meeting after being sworn in, Sawant listed out his government's priorities, while interacting with reporters.

"Goa being a tourism state, we will give a boost to tourism to make the state, the tourism capital of the country -- so we will give tourism infrastructure a boost be it -- hinterland tourism, medical tourism, to give a boost to all kinds of tourism with the help of the central government we will continue our efforts," Sawant said.

Sawant also said that the mining industry has been non-functional from 2018, stating that restarting the industry would be a priority.

"Whatever we can do to encourage employment generation in the government, in the private sector wherever possible, either in the IT sector or even for those who have completed their SSC right up to graduates and post graduates, everywhere in the government, in the private sector, we will try and generate employment," the Chief Minister also said.

Sawant also said that the government would stick to the promises made by the BJP in the run-up to the February 14 assembly polls, which includes free distribution of three has cylinders annually.

"The BJP party is here to serve the people. If we said three free cylinders, we will get three free cylinders whatever we have promised we are committed to fulfil," Sawant said.

As Prime Minister Modi arrived on the stage at 11 am, the crowd gave him a rousing welcome.

Before the function began, the PM arrived at a helipad near the venue in a helicopter from the INS Hansa base in Vasco. Soon after the function, around 12.30 pm, the PM left for Delhi.

The attendees were barred from wearing black colour clothes or black masks for the function. Several BJP supporters present at the event cheered every time the governor called a minister to take oath. Sawant got the maximum applause when he got up to take oath.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not present at the function, but he extended good wishes to Sawant and his team. "Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant and all those who took oath to serve Goa. I am sure that this team under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji will work tirelessly to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Goa and take the state to the newer heights of progress," Shah tweeted.

Talking to reporters after the function, newly sworn-in minister Khaunte said the state government will work as per wishes of the people. The Goa government is committed towards the well-being of the state, he added.

In the recently concluded state polls, the BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have extended support to the BJP.

With the swearing-in on Monday, nine cabinet berths have been filled. Besides the chief minister, the Goa cabinet can have 11 more ministers.

After the function, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters that three more ministers will be inducted "within a month or two". He, however, refused to reveal whether those berths will be filled by non-BJP legislators.

Meanwhile, Governor Pillai has summoned a two-day session of the new Assembly from March 29 during which Sawant will have to seek a vote of confidence, officials earlier said. A new Speaker would also be elected during the session, which is expected to complete a range of legislative business, including passing of bills and a vote-on-account (an exercise to deal with short-term expenditure needs of government), they said.

While the BJP has fielded MLA Ramesh Tawadkar for the Speaker's post, the opposition has nominated Congress legislator Aleixo Sequeira.

(With PTI inputs)

Watch the latest DH Videos here: