Prashant Kishor's outfit trying to sabotage TMC poll campaign in Goa: Dinesh Gundu Rao

In a bid to create a wedge between the Trinamool Congress and the party's political strategist Prashant Kishor, the Congress party's Goa election in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that Kishor's outfit Indian Political Action Committee could be betraying the interests of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters during a rally against price rise here, Rao, a former state Karnataka president also said that the very fact that the TMC kept repeatedly attacking the Congress, showed that the party was helping the BJP to win the 2022 Assembly polls in Goa.

"What are their (TMC) intentions? They have just come here to help the BJP. And I do not know whether Mamata didi knows or not. But the people who are running this IPAC have a different agenda altogether I feel. They may be betraying even Mamata didi also," Rao told reporters.

"The agenda of the TMC is to help the BJP. That is their agenda. They want to weaken all other political parties and they are targetting Congress party. Why are they targetting Congress party? Why aren't they targetting BJP? Why have they come here? Where are they getting so much money from? Who is giving them resources? Who is funding TMC?" he said.

TMC's political presence in Goa has been engineered by Kishor's IPAC, which has been preparing ground for the West Bengal-based party's election campaign in Goa.

Rao on Monday also questioned the very intention of the TMC's foray into Goa election politics.

"These are questions Goa people and everyone is asking. What is their intention? No contribution to the state, no contribution to its development. No contribution towards struggle. They come just three months before elections and say we will form a government, we will break this party and that party," he further said.

After crushing defeats in the 2012 Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Goa, the TMC has announced that it will contest all 40 Assembly seats in the 2022 Assembly polls in Goa.

