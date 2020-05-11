Pre-bid meeting held for bullet train work

Maintaining the pace of the bullet train project even during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, conducted online pre-bid meetings.

The online pre-bid meetings for some segments of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project were organised on Monday, through video conferencing for three active tenders.

The main objective of these meetings was to clear doubts of potential bidders before they submit their final bidding documents.

The online pre-bid meetings received exceptional response and were attended by various construction companies, members from JICC from Japan, senior officers from NHSRCL and Chief Project Managers/NHSRCL from sites offices located in various cities in Gujarat.

The prospective bidders also appreciated the efforts made by NHSRCL to clarify their queries related to the contracts through the online pre-bid meetings. The pre-bid meetings were carried out for the following three contracts, a spokesperson said.

Despite the lockdown, NHSRCL teams in headoffice and project site offices are working online to ensure that the project related work pertaining to Mumbai- Ahmedabad High Speed project is being carried out without any delays.

Regular review meetings are also being organised to monitor the progress of the project.

NHSRCL is leveraging the technology to stay connected with its stakeholders to ensure continuous momentum in offering support in such tough times.

The project related tasks like finalisation of bid documents, architectural designs and drawings of structures are being finalised. The training programs related to capacity and skill building are also being organised through IT solutions.