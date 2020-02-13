Prez Ram Nath Kovind presents President's Colour to INS Shivaji in Maharashtra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented President's Colour to INS Shivaji, a premier Indian Navy training establishment located between Mumbai and Pune.

"Happy to present the President’s Colour to INS Shivaji in Lonavala, Maharashtra. I compliment the Indian Navy and INS Shivaji on this proud occasion and urge all the men and women to continue their selfless and dedicated service to the nation," the President tweeted.

Maharashtra: President Ram Nath Kovind presented the President’s Colour to INS Shivaji in Lonavala today. pic.twitter.com/09mEPcsRKy — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

INS Shivaji houses the Naval College of Engineering which trains officers of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. It was commissioned on February 15, 1945, as HMIS Shivaji.

It is located close to the Bhushi Dam and spreads across 876 acres.