Priest kills self in Mumbai after learning about coronavirus lockdown extension

Priest kills self after lockdown extension announcement

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2020, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 00:46 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old man, who worked as a priest in suburban Kandivali, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon, hours after learning that lockdown to contain coronavirus has been extended.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Pujari, native of Udupi in Karnataka, who was attached to Durga Mata temple in Iraniwadi area of Sanjay Nagar.

Pujari, who lived with three other priests, was waiting for the lockdown to end as he wanted to go back to his hometown, a police official said.

When he learnt that the lockdown has been extended till May 3, he was terribly depressed and allegedly hanged himself in kitchen, the official added.

No suicide note has been found, he said. 

