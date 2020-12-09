Prime suspect in Hema Upadhyay, Harish Bhambani murder case absconding

It has been nearly five years since artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambani had been murdered, but the prime suspect is still absconding.

Hema (43) and Bhambani (65) were murdered on December 11, 2015.

Upadhyay’s husband artist Chintan Upadhyay and four others -- Azad Rajbhar, Pradeep Rajbhar, Vijay Rajbhar and Shivkumar Rajbhar alias Sadhu -- all part of a fabrication unit – have been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

The prime suspect in the case, Vidyadhar Rajbhar, a metal fabrication artist, who the police claimed had carried out the murders at the behest of Chintan, has remained untraceable since the crime.

The crime came to light on December 12, 2015, when two bodies wrapped in plastic and packed in separate cardboard boxes were found dumped in an open drain at Dahanukarwadi in Kandivali here. The bodies were identified as that of Hema and Bhambani.

Chintan was arrested on December 22, 2015, and so far, has not been able to secure bail.

A Mumbai court is conducting the trial of the case.

The motive behind the murders is still not clear, but police had said Hema and Chintan, married in 1998, were in a legal battle on divorce and alimony for five years and there was a dispute among them over a flat in Juhu.

As far as the Rajbhars are concerned, since both of them were artists, they knew them and were basically metal fabricators working for the couple.

On December 11, Rajbhar -- who had a financial dispute with Hema over an art installation -- allegedly called Hema to his workshop saying he had evidence that would help in her alimony case. However, Hema preferred to take her lawyer along with her and he too became a victim. Both of them met in her Juhu studio and then went to the warehouse of the Rajbhars, where they were killed and the bodies were later dumped.