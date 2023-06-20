Prisoners clash inside Pune's Yerawada prison

More than a dozen undertrials were injured following clashes inside the high-security Yerawada Jail in Pune.
The incident took place on Monday morning around 10-10:30 am when a minor dispute escalated to the level of violence and resulted in a free-for-all kind of a situation inside the Central Prison at Yerawada.
The fighting involved two rival gangs.
According to reports reaching here, the two groups pelted stones at each other and also used tin sheets and punched and kicked each other while fighting in the Barrack No 3 of Circle 3 of the Yerawada Jail, according to reports reaching here.
The jail security and other inmates intervened and managed to bring things under control.
Prison in-charge Hemant Govindrao Ingole has lodged a complaint (417/23) at the Yerawada police station.
The capacity of the Yerawada Jail is around 2,500, but often twice and thrice the capacity of the complex, inmates are lodged- and fights often happen because of trivial issues.
