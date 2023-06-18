Prisons where freedom fighters were jailed should not be reduced to entertainment centres: Goa Freedom Fighters' Association

A liquor outlet at the recently renovated former Aguada prison complex, which once housed freedom fighters during the Portuguese colonial regime has come under criticism from the Goa Freedom Fighter's association, with its president Gurudas Kunde claiming on Goa Revolution Day, that such places of sanctity should not be reduced to centres of singing and dancing.

Speaking at the Goa Revolution Day function in the state capital, Kunde also said that the liberation struggle in the state should be incorporated in school syllabus, a demand which was later agreed upon by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his address to the state.

The 17th century Aguada prison, referred to by Kunde, was one of the two main prisons (along with the Reis Magos fort), which have been re-invented as museum complexes over the last couple of decades.

"They are not just museums, but temples of the Goa liberation struggle. In the Aguada jail, the government has now started a bar. I have heard that even room service will be started there. Don’t make such places entertainment centres for singing and dancing. It should be an inspiration to the tourists visiting here. Preserve its sanctity. Many sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Goa, we need to respect them," Kunde said.

Kunde also urged the state government to incorporate the last phase of Goa's liberation in school curriculum, while also lauding the then Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru for his role at the international level to end colonial enslavement in Goa.

"Let our young generation know the last phase of Goa liberation, from 1946 to 1961. The struggle in Goa, the participation of Indian freedom fighters, as well as the struggle our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru waged at the international level. This was a real freedom struggle in Modern India," Kunde said.

Responding to the freedom fighter's demand, Sawant in his address to the state said: "The history of Goa Revolution Day will be introduced in the text book of Std XI History subject from the next academic year. Currently, the history of Goa Revolution day is already included in the syllabus of IV standard Gomantak Bhal Bhartiya textbook," Sawant said.

June 18 is celebrated as Goa Revolution Day on account of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's call in Goa's Margao town for a revolution against colonial rule in 1946.