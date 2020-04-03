Prithviraj Chavan seeks airing of Benegal-directed serials on Doordarshan

Chavan seeks airing of Benegal-directed serials on DD

Welcoming the decision to telecast popular old shows like "Ramayan", "Mahabharat" and "Shaktiman" on Doordarshan, Chavan, in a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "'Discovery of India' and 'Samvidhaan' will help people develop curiosity about our history and our Constitution."

Welcoming the decision to telecast popular old shows like "Ramayan", "Mahabharat" and "Shaktiman" on Doordarshan, Chavan, in a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "'Discovery of India' and 'Samvidhaan' will help people develop curiosity about our history and our Constitution."

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

He also asked the ministry to obtain some highly- acclaimed international science documentaries and serials like "Cosmos: A Personal Voyage" by Carl Sagan (1980) or "Cosmos A Spacetime Odyssey" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (2014) for Doordarshan telecast.

"There are many other high quality international educational documentaries short films and TV serials. These could be obtained for small fee considering the special circumstances that we are in," he said.

