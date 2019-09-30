Private bus overturns in Gujarat; 21 dead, 50 injured

At least 21 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a packed private luxury bus overturned in Banaskantha district of North Gujarat on Monday evening, said officials.

The ghastly mishap took place at Trishulia Ghat, a hilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta road near Ambaji town of Banaskantha district, around 160km from here.

The private luxury bus, carrying around 70 passengers, overturned at Trishulia Ghat after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain in the area, said Banaskantha district SP Ajit Rajian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief after the incident. He said, "Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon."