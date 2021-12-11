Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai over Omicron scare

Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai over Omicron scare, law and order threat

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 11 2021, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 08:38 ist
Commuters disembark from a suburban train at a railway station, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

The police on Friday imposed section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Also Read — Dharavi resident who returned from Tanzania tests positive for Omicron; 11th case in Maharashtra

"It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," he said.

Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the ordered stated. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little...

Things you believed when you were little...

Sleep precious sleep

Sleep precious sleep

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

 