Prominent Mumbai hotel gets bomb threat call

Days after a call warning of a 26/11-type attack in Mumbai, a prominent hotel on Tuesday received a bomb threat call.
An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs were kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them. A case has been registered at Sahar PS u/s 336, 507 of IPC, Mumbai Police said.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube