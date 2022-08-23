Prominent Mumbai hotel gets bomb threat call

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2022, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 09:48 ist
Days after a call warning of a 26/11-type attack in Mumbai, a prominent hotel on Tuesday received a bomb threat call.

An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs were kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them. A case has been registered at Sahar PS u/s 336, 507 of IPC, Mumbai Police said.

More details awaited.

