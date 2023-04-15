Property dispute leads to hoax 'terror' threat call

A property dispute between two cousins led to a hoax call to the police that three terrorists with Pakistani links have sneaked into the financial capital of Mumbai via Dubai.

After painstaking investigations the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) managed to arrest the suspect.

According to the ATS, the suspect is a resident of Ahmednagar and he made the hoax call naming his cousin with whom he is locked in a bitter property dispute involving a piece of land admeasuring 5.5 guntha at Bhawaninagar in Ahmednagar district.

The suspect identified himself as Raja Thonge from Pune and gave the name of one of the ‘terrorists’ as Mujib Mustafa Sayyad and even shared mobile number and the registration number of the vehicle.

An FIR was registered against the caller under section 505 (1) (b), 506 (2) and 182 of Indian Penal Code at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai.

The information was passed on to the state ATS which entrusted the Nashik unit to launch a probe.

“The caller’s real name is Yasin Yakub Syed, and he is actually the cousin of the alleged terrorist ‘Mujib Mustafa Syed’ whose identity he had tipped off in his call to put the latter in problem,” ATS officials said.

Using tech-int, the ATS tracked him down and once in lock up Yasin spilled the beans.