Protest at Gateway of India to condemn JNU violence

Hundreds of people including students have gathered at Gateway of India, one of the prominent landmarks of Mumbai, in solidarity with the students of JNU who were attacked.

Students have started assembling from midnight at the Gateway of India in south Mumbai.

A protest was also scheduled at Hutatma Chowk, the martyrs' square, however, now the protestors will be going to Gateway of India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be speaking to the media at 1230 hours.

Security arrangements in educational establishments in Mumbai have been beefed up in the wake of students' protests against the JNU attack.

