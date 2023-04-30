Protesters opposing proposed oil refinery project meet Sharad Pawar

In a significant development, the delegation of local and activists opposing a proposed oil refinery project at Barsu-Solgaon in Ratnagiri district called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday.

In fact, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had already spoken to Pawar, may call on him in the next couple of days.

The meeting assumes significance in view of the fact that Pawar’s nephew and Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar’s statement that the NCP was not opposed to development if the projects are not affecting the local villagers, livelihood and environment.

The delegation that met Pawar was led by Satyajit Chavan. NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad was also present during the meeting.