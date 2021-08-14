Protesting Goa islanders relent; participate in Indian Navy flag-hoisting event

After a brief stand-off with the authorities and a none-too-subtle threat by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, villagers from South Goa's St. Jacinto island on Saturday participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony organised by the Indian Navy on the island as part of the Defence Ministry's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, on occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

On Friday, there was a stand-off of sorts between the Indian Navy and the islanders, who had agreed to host a flag hoisting ceremony without the participation of the Indian Navy, until the Chief Minister in a strong missive earlier on Saturday vowed to deal with the protest with an "iron fist".

"After a slight misunderstanding yesterday (Aug 13), a team from Goa Naval Area and residents amicably participated in National Flag hoisting at St. Jacinto island... The residents also sang the National Anthem along with the Naval team during the event," the Indian Navy said in a statement after the flag-hoisting ceremony in which the local village priest and other residents participated.

Also Read | Indian Navy cancels flag-hoisting at Goa island following protests

On Friday, the villagers led by Goa Nationalist Congress Party president Jose Phillip D'Souza had protested against the Indian Navy's plans to organise the ceremony, while also accusing the navy and other central government authorities of plotting a takeover of the island. Following the protests, the Indian Navy had announced the cancellation of the event.

The Chief Minister, however, intervened on Saturday morning, warning the villagers that police force would be used to quell the protests and urged the Indian Navy to rethink its decision to cancel the event.

"It is unfortunate and shameful that some individuals at St Jacinto Island have objected to the hoisting of the national flag by the Indian Navy on the occasion of India's independence day. I condemn this and want to state on record that my Government will not tolerate such acts," Sawant said on Saturday.

"I have requested the Indian Navy to go ahead with their original plan and have assured full cooperation from Goa Police. These attempts of anti-India activities shall be dealt with an iron fist. It will always be 'Nation First'," the Chief Minister also said.