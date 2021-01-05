Protests against IIT-Goa campus in Melaulim scale up, survey team denied access to site

Residents of Melaulim raised their opposition to an upcoming IIT-Goa campus in their village to a new pitch, by blocking government surveyors from entering the village and successfully, but peacefully confronting a police contingent escorting the team of surveyors.

Hundreds of villagers blocked road access to the village to a Revenue department team of government surveyors, who had been directed to demarcate the area which had been handed over to the Indian Institute of Technology - Goa authorities for setting up of its campus.

A three-hundred strong police force which had been rushed to the spot, to escort the survey officials to the village premises had to beat a retreat, after the villagers refused to vacate the roads. A minor scuffle between the protesting villagers and the police personnel also occurred on the spot, but no injuries were reported, according to a senior official attached to the North Goa district police.

“We will continue our protests against the unjust manner in which our lands are being usurped for the project,” Shubam Shivolkar, who is one of the leaders of the agitating group of villagers from Melaulim told DH.

For the last few months villagers from Melaulim in the Sattari sub district have been protesting hasty land acquisition procedures put in place by the Goa government to acquire 10 lakh square km land for setting up of the IIT campus. The villagers claim that they are being cheated out of their land holdings by using faulty acquisition processes.

While Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on late Tuesday evening, has said that he would "review the situation", opposition party leaders who had rushed to the protest site in Melaulim village said that while the IIT project was prestigious, the Goa government should not "shove it down the throats of the villagers".

“This government has unjustly grabbed their land without seeking their permission. The Congress fully backs the cause of the Melaulim villagers,” Goa Congress general secretary Janardhan Bhandari said.

Ever since an IIT was allotted to Goa by the central government in 2014, the institute has been functioning from a temporary campus shared by the Goa Engineering College in Farmagudi village, in South Goa.

The current site for the campus was identified by the Goa government earlier this year.