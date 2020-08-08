Proud that he saved lives, say Capt Deepak Sathe’s parents

The parents of Captain Deepak Sathe are proud that their son saved most of the passengers' lives before laying down his own life.

Capt Sathe’s parents - Col (Retd) Vasant Sathe and Neela - stay in Nagpur, the winter capital of Maharashtra.

His brother, Captain Vikas Sathe, an Indian Army officer, lost his life while serving in Jammu & Kashmir.

“We have lost our sons ….I served the armed forces, both my sons followed,” said Col Sathe with his voice choking in emotion. “But we are proud that he saved so many lives before sacrificing himself,” he said.

“Both our sons laid down their lives…whatever they have done is God’s wish,” said mother Neela.

“He (Capt Sathe) was brilliant…always a topper in everything…whether it was flying, riding swimming,” she said. “He got the Sword of Honour and eight other awards at IAF Academy in Dundigal,” she said. “He was excellent in every aspect and never showed off, despite being an outstanding officer,” said Neela.

While Capt Sathe stayed in Mumbai’s Chandivli area, his parents stay in Nagpur.

Capt Sathe’s cousin Nilesh Sathe said: “Deepak was an experienced aerial operator with 36 years of flying experience.”

Nilesh Sathe, who is Advisor-Finance in NHAI, said: “What we learnt that landing gears didn't work. He made three rounds of airport to empty the fuel which saved plane from catching fire. That’s why there was no smoke seen coming from the crashed aircraft. He turned off the engine right before the crash. He belly landed after the 3rd iteration. The right wing was ruptured. The pilot martyred but saved life of 180 co-passengers.”