Provide travel details, Mumbai cops to Tablighi Jamaat members

Mumbai police has asked Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi last month to approach the nearest police station or call on BMC helpline number 1916 as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The event, which had more than 9,000 participants, including from several foreign countries, is now being seen as a prime catalyst of the virus spread across states as many attendees have tested positive.

The police, in a tweet, said. "We request all attendees of Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin, New Delhi to report their travel details on @mybmc helpline 1916 and help us in our fight against this pandemic."

"Those failing to cooperate will face strict action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act. It is our request and your responsibility to report your travel details," it added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said the appeal was for everyone's health and safety, including members of the outfit.

"We will take action if this dikat is not followed," he added.