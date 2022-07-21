Public sector general insurance cos to go on two-day strike

Upset over the lack of support from the Centre, and no wage revision in the past five years, more than 58,000 employees of public sector general insurance companies (PSGICS) would go for a two-day strike on July 27-28 to highlight their plight.

There are four PSGICS: The Oriental Insurance Co Ltd headquartered in New Delhi, National Insurance Co Ltd that has its home base in Kolkata, United India Assurance Co Ltd with its headquarters in Chennai, and Mumbai-based The New India Assurance Co Ltd.

The PSGICS employees staged a successful token strike on July 15, 2022; the employees union said they would go on strike on July 27-28 if the government did not engage with them to talk about these matters.

To highlight the wage issues, the General Insurance Employees Union (Western Zone) held a press conference in Mumbai, which was addressed by the union’s working president Lalit Suvarna, chairman Udayan Banerjee, and its secretary Jitendra Ingle.

The last wage revision—that was applicable for five years—happened on August 1, 2012 and was valid till July 31, 2017. The next pay revision, that was supposed to come into effect on August 1, 2017, has been pending; it will be five years on July 31, 2022, since even a pay revision occurred.

According to Banerjee, wage revision of public sector banks took place a couple of years ago, while the same for the Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd, it was signed off about six months ago.

“The PSGICs have been left out. The clear aim of the government is that they are keen on privatisation of these five companies. They want the employees to take VRS and leave,” the union chairman said.

Except for New India Assurance Co Ltd, the other three general insurance companies are running on loss—just because of the government’s poor policies, Banerjee added.

“The chairpersons of these companies have become “powerless”. They are all joint secretary-level officers and have to report to the Joint Secretary of the Department of Financial Services. It is most unfortunate that nobody in DFS and management took the issues seriously and we have always received empty promises only,” said Suvarna.