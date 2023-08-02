Pune: 4 persons trapped as well's inner wall caves in

Four workers were trapped after the inner wall of an under-construction well here caved-in, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district when the well construction work was going on, an official said.
"Four people have been trapped under the debris and the rescue operation is on with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)," the official from Bhigwan police station said.
