Pune airport becomes hub of Covid vaccine supply

The Pune Airport has emerged as a hub of distribution of Covishield, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India.

More than 10 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been supplied between January 12-May 27, official sources said.

This means approximately 9,052 units (approx. 2,89,465 kgs) have been transported through various airlines from Pune Airport to different destinations such as Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Goa, Jaipur, Port Blair, Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Leh, Karnal, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Ranchi, Jammu, Cochin, Dehradun, Srinagar and Trivandrum.

“India's airports across the country are contributing by ensuring seamless transport & shipment of vaccines and other essential medical supplies across the length and breadth of the country,” officials said.

The entire team at Pune Airport including AAI and all stakeholders are ensuring seamless and smooth dispatch of Covishield vaccine. There is a dedicated team of AAI, AAICLAS, CISF, Serum Institute, Airlines and IAF which ensures coordination and priority handling of flights carrying vaccines out of Pune Airport.

The airport has also been transporting the vaccines internationally. Around 2,16,000 doses (570 kgs) of Covid vaccine have been transported to Suriname, Saint Kitts, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia from Pune Airport by chartered flight in February, 2021. PVC vaccine approximately 161 pieces (3,670 kgs) was transported to Kolkata and Covid-19 testing kit were transported from Pune Airport to Delhi.