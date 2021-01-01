Pune-based family physician wins IMA award

Pune-based family physician, writer, journalist, avid sportsman and widely-respected social worker Dr Dileep Deodhar has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award of IMA’s Maharashtra chapter.

Dr Deodhar is MBBS, FCGP and has been working devotedly as a family physician in Pune for last 49 years and has treated more than 1 lakh families.

With the aim to provide medical service to the poorest of the poor, he has been practicing in Indiranagar, Bibwewadi, Parvati Slum and Sadashiv Peth.

He is a Chief Trustee of Sutika Seva Mandir, a charitable trust which works for underprivileged women for ante natal, natal, post natal care, at the most minimal hospital charges.

As a collateral aim of the trust, Sahjeevan, is working as old age home having capacity of seventy five people, at two places namely Bawdhan and Narayan Peth in Pune, giving services to old, fragile, incapacitated senior citizens.

According to IMA Maharashtra State President Dr Avinash Bhondwe and Honorary State Secretary Dr Pankaj Bandarkar, Dr Deodhar has also been an avid sportsman, a hockey player and was instrumental in training many sportsmen through his trust devoted for the sports.

“Dr Deodhar is a multi-faceted personality and his contribution is unmatched,” said Dr Suhas Pingle, Chairman, Action Committee, IMA-Maharashtra.

Dr Deodhar has also done Diploma in Journalism, Pune University and has been managing as a writer and editor of a Marathi magazine 'Arogya Tethe' since 1987. The magazine has published 400 issues till today. He has written around 4,000 health related articles making the society aware of preventive and curative health. Dr Deodhar has also penned 12 books on the preventive health and geriatric problems.

Dr Deodhar was Honorary State Secretary of IMA Maharashtra state for 7 years.