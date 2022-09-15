Pune-based institute launches basic rock-climbing course

Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering, a club for serious mountaineering enthusiasts based in Pune, launched a residential certificate course on basic rock-climbing.

The course, offered over four days and three nights, is “designed to impart essential rock-climbing skills, techniques, and knowledge,” the institute website stated.

The course will be conducted during November-January, every year, in four batches.

The course, about mountaineering training, would include activities such as camping, first aid, map reading, rappelling, safety matters in adventure etc. It is ideal for avid trekkers, trek leaders, adventure tour operators, budding rock climbers, nature lovers, and explorers.

The course is designed and taught by Giripremi’s highly experienced and qualified mountaineers, rock climbers and outdoor educators. Maximum emphasis of the course is on imparting practical skills with safety.

At the end of the course, participants will undergo a written examination and based on the exam score and practical demonstrations, they will be awarded with grades.

Those who secure ‘A’ grade will get a chance to apply further for the Advance Rock Climbing Course.