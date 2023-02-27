Pune bypolls: Case filed against BJP candidate Rasane

Pune bypolls: Case against BJP candidate Rasane for violating poll code

Bypolls to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats, necessitated due to the death of their respective BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, were held on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Feb 27 2023, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 11:36 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

The police have registered a case against Hemant Rasane, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kasba Assembly seat bypoll in Maharashtra's Pune district, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, an official said on Monday.

Bypolls to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats, necessitated due to the death of their respective BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, were held on Sunday. Rasane, who cast his vote at Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya in Kasba area of Pune city, was seen sporting a neckwear bearing his party symbol at the polling station.

Also Read | Maharshtra Assembly bypolls: 50.47% turnout in Chinchwad, 50.06% in Kasba

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Thombare filed a police complaint against Rasane for alleged breach of the model code of conduct and demanded action against him.

An official from Vishrambaug police station said the assistant returning officer for the bypoll also filed a complaint against Rasane, based on which a case was registered against him. A probe is on into the case, the official said. In the Kasba seat, Rasane contested against Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar, who was supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pune
Bypolls
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Javed Akhtar stresses those in Pak lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses those in Pak lauded 26/11 remark

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

In search of statues

In search of statues

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

 