Pune college offers India's first-ever diploma course in mountaineering

For the first time, a diploma course in mountaineering & allied sports is being offered in India.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) have tied up to offer the one-year diploma course.

The programme includes high-altitude training at the prestigious Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

GGIM’s aim is to promote the culture of adventure education and mountaineering sport across all sections of society.

SPPU is the first and the only university in India to implement such a novel curriculum.

“The programme will be of immense value to those who seek career opportunities in the field of adventure,” Umesh Zirpe, founder-director of GGIM and a veteran of several mountaineering expeditions including to Mount Everest, told DH over a phone call from Pune.

The one-year course has been divided into two semesters and would carry a total of 1,200 marks and 36 credits.

While the theory classes would be from Monday-Friday evenings, both online and offline, depending on the situation, the practical session would be held on alternate weekends.

The minimum eligibility is 12th pass and the age bracket is 18-60.

“Despite such a rising popularity for adventure and mountaineering sport, there was no specific institution which could provide systematic and scientific training considering the safety measures. However, the situation seems to be changing gradually,” said Zirpe.

GGIM is affiliated to India’s apex mountaineering body – Indian Mountaineering Foundation, Maharashtra’s apex mountaineering body – Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, and various mountaineering institutions such as Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports, Manali.