Pune: Coronavirus claims 3 more lives; district death toll 46

Three COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital here died due to the infection since Wednesday night, taking the death toll in the district to 46, an official said on Thursday.

The death of these three patients with co-morbid conditions took the number of persons who succumbed the infection at this hospital to 37, the official said.

"A 65-year-old woman from Shivajinagar area, who had co-morbid health condition, died on Wednesday night," an official of the Sassoon General Hospital said.

On Thursday, a 54-year-old man with diabetic ketoacidosis and a 47-year-old woman suffering from a diabetic kidney ailment succumbed to the infection," the official said.

With this, the virus has so far claimed 46 lives in Pune district, he added.

Till Wednesday evening, there were 437 coronavirus cases in the district.