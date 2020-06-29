Pune has over 20,000 coronavirus cases

The Pune district in Maharashtra now has over 20,000 Covid-19 progressive positive cases.

Thus Pune, the cultural capital of the state, has become the fourth district in Maharashtra to have over 20,000 coronavirus cases after the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban combined, followed by Thane.

In India, the financial capital of Mumbai is the worst affected with 75,539 cases and 4,371 deaths, it is followed by Thane with 34,257 cases and 845 deaths.

Pune had reported 20,870 cases and 714 deaths. The total active cases are 10,708.

If one looks in detail, 16,944 cases and 611 deaths have been reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, 2,283 cases and 46 deaths were reported from the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area. In the Pune district elsewhere 1,643 cases and 57 deaths were reported.

The Mumbai-Pune belt - involving six districts and two huge metropolitan regions is the worst-affected in the country.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Mumbai example of Chase-the-Virus to be implemented elsewhere in Maharashtra and the entire Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and Pune metropolitan region (PMR) would be covered.



The MMR and PMR, combined, accounts for 1,39,692 progressive cases and death toll of 6,126.

Maharashtra's first two cases was reported in Pune on 9 March while the city reported the first death on 30 March.

Last week, the situated in Pune eas reviewed at a high level meeting chaired by NCP president Sharad Pawar in which his nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, home minister Anil Deshmukh and health minister Rajesh Tope were present.

The meeting passed on instruction to the administration to impose strict restrictions to prevent spread of Covid-19.

"There has been a surge in cases in the last three to four cases in Pune that was bound to happen with the easing of lockdown," a Pune-based health official said.

** The first two cases in Maharashtra were diagnosed in Pune when a couple with travel history to Dubai tested positive on 9 March.

** The first death was reported in Pune on 30 March when a 56-year-old man with co-morbidities died in a private hospital.