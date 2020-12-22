Pune issues guidelines for passengers arriving from UK

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday issued quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries.

The guidelines were issued in view of the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, a civic official said. India has decided to suspend flights from the UK till December 31.

All the passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost in hotels for seven days, the guidelines said.

"The passengers who have traveled to the UK in last 15 days must report to PMC helpdesk," the PMC said in a circular.

If a passenger is found symptomatic on arrival, he or she will be shifted to Naidu Hospital for treatment, the PMC said.

RT-PCR test will not be conducted immediately but will be conducted between fifth and seventh days at the hotel.

If the report of the test is negative, the passenger will be discharged with advice to remain in home quarantine for another seven days.

If test result is positive but the patient is asymptomatic, he or she will continue to stay in the same hotel or at a Covid-19 hospital for 14 days.