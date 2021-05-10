Pune man kills wife and son, then ends own life

In a shocking incident, lockdown-triggered unemployment drove a man to die by suicide after killing his wife and 14-month-old son in Pune.

The incident took place on Sunday in Pune’s Kadamwak Vasti area under Loni Kalbhor police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Hanumantha Daryappa Shinde (38), his wife Pragya (28) and Shivtej, their 14-month-old son.

Hanumantha’s father Daryappa Shinde lodged a complaint with Loni Kalbhor Police Station, according to Pune police officials.

The family hailed from Solapur and had come looking for work to Kadamwak a few months ago, and were staying in a rented chawl. However, because of the Covid-19 lockdown arrangements, he could not secure work.

Hanumantha strangulated his wife, slashed his son’s throat, before ending his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

“No suicide note was found at the spot. But, as per statements of the family members, Shinde was under stress as he could not secure work and was in financial stress,” police said.