Pune: NCP legislator, 6 others booked in murder case

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • May 13 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 20:10 ist
A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator and six others have been booked for their alleged role in the murder of a 48-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Pune district, an official said on Saturday. The MLA has denied all the allegations against him.

Victim Kishor Aware was on Friday shot dead by a group of six people in the Talegaon Dabhade area of the district following which his mother Sulochana Aware filed a complaint at Talegaon police station, the official said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a first information report (FIR) against MLA Sunil Shelke of NCP, Shyam Nigadkar, Sudhakar Shelke, Sandip Garad, and three others, the official said. Sunil Shelke represents the Maval Assembly constituency.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Four held for assaulting six minors

In the FIR, registered under Indian Penal Code sections including 302 (murder) and the Arms Act, the complainant has said that Aware was a prominent face in Maval Taluka and had staged a protest against “illegal activities being carried out at the behest of MLA Shelke”, the official said.

According to the victim’s mother, her son was the president of Janseva Vikas Samiti, a local political body, and did social work. She has alleged that Aware posed a threat to MLA Shelke due to their political rivalry in the Maval Taluka.

Rejecting the charge, MLA Shelke said some people are playing politics over this matter. Addressing media persons here on Saturday, he said, “Kishor and I had differences but they were limited to only politics. Some people are deliberately taking this matter to another level just to insult me. We trust our law. Let the truth prevail.”

India News
Maharashtra
Pune
Crime
murder
NCP

