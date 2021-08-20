Pune NGO seeks PM Modi's help to adopt Afghan students

Pune NGO seeks PM’s help to adopt Afghan students

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 20 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 16:43 ist
Crowds of people are seen at the terminal at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo/Maxar Technologies

Amid the worsening situation in Afghanistan, Pune-based NGO Sarhad has sought the permission of the Centre to adopt around 1,000 students from the country till the situation improves.

Sarhad and the Sri Guru Tegbahadur ji 400th Prakash Purab-2021 committee established to celebrate Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom, who had sacrificed his life for the rehabilitation and safety of Kashmiri pandits.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarhad founder-President Sanjay Nahar, chief organiser Santsingh Mokha and working-President Surendra Wadhwa, have made a form request.

“Sarhad wishes and has the capacity to adopt 1,000 Afghani students and refugees to take care of their education and livelihood till the situation improves back home. We seek Central Government’s assistance in selection of such students and refugees who can be provided with necessary help,” the letter states.

“Since the Afghan issue has become explosive and internationally politically sensitive, without government’s permission and assistance in selection the humanitarian work we want to undertake cannot materialise. In fact, the help from Indian NGO to the distressed Afghani students and refugees can set an example of India’s border humanitarian perspective. Also this work will be a suiting tribute to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji’s martyrdom to preserve humanity,” Nahar said.

They requested the Centre to permit the task of adoption of the Afghan students and refugees and to appoint a representative for the selection process.

India
Afghanistan
Rescue
Taliban
Narendra Modi
NGO
Pune

