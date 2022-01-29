Pune Police arrest IAS officer in TET scandal

The Pune police have arrested a Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar in the sensational Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) scandal.

Khodwekar is currently the Deputy Secretary in the Agriculture Department. Before this, he had served as deputy secretary of the school education and sports department.

He was arrested from Thane district and taken to Pune, which is investigating the TET scam.

Khodwekar has been remanded to police custody till January 31.

The Pune police have found his link with other accused in the case.

The total arrests in the case now stand at 13 which also includes Tukaram Supe, the Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software firm, which was responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department, all arrested in December 2021.

According to the Pune police, marks of as many as 7,800 TET-2020 candidates were allegedly manipulated in exchange for huge sums of money.

