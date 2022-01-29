Pune Police arrest IAS officer in TET scandal

Pune Police arrest IAS officer in TET scandal

Khodwekar has been remanded to police custody till January 31

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 29 2022, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 20:06 ist

The Pune police have arrested a Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar in the sensational Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) scandal.

Khodwekar is currently the Deputy Secretary in the Agriculture Department. Before this, he had served as deputy secretary of the school education and sports department.

He was arrested from Thane district and taken to Pune, which is investigating the TET scam.

Khodwekar has been remanded to police custody till January 31. 

The Pune police have found his link with other accused in the case.

The total arrests in the case now stand at 13 which also includes Tukaram Supe, the Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software firm, which was responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department, all arrested in December 2021.

According to the Pune police, marks of as many as 7,800 TET-2020 candidates were allegedly manipulated in exchange for huge sums of money.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Pune
India News
Teacher Eligibility Test
Arrest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

Shanthakavi: The architect of modern Kannada theatre

Shanthakavi: The architect of modern Kannada theatre

 