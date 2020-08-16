Pune tops Mumbai for highest nationwide Covid-19 cases

Pune tops Mumbai for highest nationwide Covid-19 cases

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 16 2020, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 21:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Pune on Sunday surpassed Mumbai and emerged as India’s new coronavirus capital with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

However, Mumbai continues to be at the top in terms of the death toll in India.

Pune district now has a staggering 1,30,606 cases and 3,193 deaths compared with Mumbai’s 1,28,726 cases and 7,133 fatalities till date.

The Pune figures includes those from Pune district, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The first two cases in Pune was reported on 9 March.

Pune
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India
Coronavirus
COVID-19

