Pune tops Mumbai for highest nationwide Covid-19 cases

Pune on Sunday surpassed Mumbai and emerged as India’s new coronavirus capital with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

However, Mumbai continues to be at the top in terms of the death toll in India.

Pune district now has a staggering 1,30,606 cases and 3,193 deaths compared with Mumbai’s 1,28,726 cases and 7,133 fatalities till date.

The Pune figures includes those from Pune district, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The first two cases in Pune was reported on 9 March.