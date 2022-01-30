Pune University, Giripremi launch mountaineering course

A uniquely-designed certificate course in mountaineering and allied sports initiated by Pune-based adventure and mountaineering club Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was launched last week coinciding with Republic Day festivities.

A perfect blend of theories and practicals, the first three-month-long course will commence on February 1, 2022.

The students will learn from the best of the faculties of the mountaineering field who have immense experience in mountaineering and adventure sports. Theory lectures will be conducted online and the practical session will be conducted in the Sahyadri mountain ranges.

The inauguration of the course was officially announced by Umesh Zirpe, veteran mountaineer and founder-director, GGIM, and Dr Deepak Mane, Director, Board of Sports and Physical Education, SPPU.

Dr Mane said: “The certificate course in mountaineering and allied sports will help the participants to gain technical knowledge of mountaineering and allied sports. The course will teach the important life skills that can be beneficial for the participants in future.”

Zirpe, an Everester and expedition leader, thanked SPPU for understanding the importance of making adventure a part of the curriculum. He explained how making ‘mountaineering as a lifestyle’ can help in enhancing personality development.

He highlighted the fact that participants will learn several life aspects through unique experiences during the course.

Bhushan Harshe, Everester and Head of Operations, GGIM along with Vivek Shivade, Kanchenjunga Summiteer and Head of Content Development, GGIM are the coordinators of the course.

