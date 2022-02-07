Punekars willing to cycle, walk, use buses for clean air

Punekars are ready to sweat it out by opting to walk, cycle and even hop on to buses to ensure the healthy air quality in the city - provided the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) improves the existing amenities and infrastructure.

Pune is Maharashtra’s cultural capital and is considered the Oxford of the East because of the educational institutes, industrial and IT hub besides having several defence establishments.

These findings are from a pilot survey carried out by a Pune based civil society organisation Parisar that collected submissions from 701 respondents - all residents of Pune - through suggestion cards during the month of January.

The suggestion cards were filled out by citizens who visited the Lungs billboard initiative taken up by Parisar on JM Road recently.

The survey questioned Pune residents about the most essential effort that PMC should make to make the city’s air cleaner.

According to the results, 39% of respondents believe that enhancing public transportation in the form of reliable, comfortable and affordable bus service in Pune will help decrease air pollution, while 30% believe that safe and better walking and cycling facilities would help improve air quality, taking the tally to 69%.

Meanwhile, the survey also showed that 31% of citizens chose to ensure waste management through segregation as well as enable recycling within the city to avoid the burning of waste, which severely deteriorates air quality.

Citizens ranked mobility-related initiatives as the most essential in decreasing air pollution, as per the analysis of responses. “Our survey is a good indicator that people are willing to switch to walking, cycling and riding a bus but all they want is robust, reliable and people-friendly infrastructure. Even in its present condition, the average ridership of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) is around 10 lakh daily,” said Shweta Vernekar from Parisar.

Vernekar added that in order to improve the city’s air quality, it is crucial to reduce dependence on private vehicles and thereby reduce their number on roads. “To reduce air pollution, there is a need for a shift in commuters’ mindset to opt for buses instead of their private vehicles for which the authorities need to provide comfortable, convenient and reliable services,” she said.

The survey findings draw focus on the Comprehensive Mobility Plan of Pune (2008), which sets a target that by 2030, public transport, walking, and cycling should account for 90% of Pune’s mobility. However, not enough is being done to achieve this outcome, said Vernekar.

Gufran Beig, Founder Project Director, System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research under IITM-Pune said that this survey is an important reminder for city planners as well as citizens groups to step up

demand for public as well as non-motorised transportation in the city. “Even if 50% of Pune’s present population currently using private vehicles shifts to public transport, a minimum of 20-30% decline in PM 2.5 pollution will take place. This has to be combined with adequate transport facilities covering the entire city, properly maintained buses and bus stoppages, and citizen’s participation through walking and cycling,” said Beig.

