Pune's Aga Khan Palace loses water connection due to non-payment of dues

The iconic Aga Khan Palace in Pune, where Mahatma Gandhi was interned for two years, is facing an acute water shortage with the Pune civic body cutting off the water supply because of non-payment of dues. The dues are of the order of Rs 1.72 crore and the water connection was cut on February 5.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are facing flak because of the mess.

The water connection which was disconnected was in the name of the superintendent, parks and garden, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial. The ASI has requested a new connection in its name.

Several Gandhians have slammed the PMC and ASI as tourists visit the place, especially on weekends.

"Most shocking. Pune municipal corporation has cut water supply to historic Aga Khan Palace, Pune. It was here in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi was kept after his arrest. It was here Kasturba Gandhi and Mahadev Desai died. The palace was handed over to the central government by Aga Khan. It's run by ASI. Now, Pune corporation has cut the water supply of the palace for non-payment of dues a fortnight ago. Daily many visitors come to see Aga Khan Palace for its historical importance. The money has to be paid by the union government's agency,” said Jatin Desai, a veteran Gandhian.

The Aga Khan Palace in Pune was built by Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah, Aga Khan III.

Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi and his secretary Mahadev Desai were interned in the palace from August 9, 1942 to May 6, 1944, following the launch of the Quit India Movement. Kasturba Gandhi and Mahadev Desai died during their captivity period in the palace and have their samadhis here.

