Pune's Bhimashankar popular among devotees, trekkers

Nestled in the picturesque Sahyadri ranges, the Bhimashankar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, is popular among tourists, devotees, trekkers and nature enthusiasts.

Far away from the hustle-bustle of the city, Bhimashankar is located near Bhorgiri village in Khed in Pune district of Maharashtra.

Also Read: Kings and temples of power

Thousands of people throng Bhimashankar during the Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

In recent times, the area around the temple complex has gained tremendous significance since it was declared as Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary.

This sanctuary is a part of the Western Ghats and known for its rich floral and faunal diversity. A variety of birds, animals, insects and plants can be seen here, including the rare Shekru, the Malabar giant squirrel.

The name Bhimashankar comes from the Bhima river (or Chandrabhaga river) which flows through Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

“Bhimashankar Temple is one of the Jyotirlingas. There are references about it in Puranas and Jyotirlinga Stotram Shloka,” Mahesh Gawande, the priest of the temple, told DH on Wednesday.

“The Dwadasa Jyotirlinga Stotra written by Adi Shankaracharya also mentions this,” he added.

According to open source information, this temple is closely associated with the legend of Shiva slaying the demon Tripurasura associated with the invincible flying citadels, the 'Tripuras'. Shiva is said to have taken abode in the 'Bhima Shankara' form, upon the request of the gods, on the crest of the Sahyadri hills, and the sweat that poured forth from his body after the battle is said to have formed the Bhimarathi river.

The temple is known for the Nagara style of architecture, according to archaeologists.

Also Read: ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on its existence

“It is a very good place, it gives peace and there is much to see here. The temple itself is grand, the nature around the temple is excellent,” says Hetal, a yoga teacher, based in Vasai near Mumbai, who had taken her students for an excursion to Bhimashankar last monsoon. “The place keeps calling you again and again,” she said.

Bhimashankar is also famous among trekkers and wildlifers.

“The mountains and rocks offer a unique site for trekkers, mountaineers and rock-climbers. I can combine spirituality, nature and adventure together,” said Amit Samant, a veteran adventurer and writer.

Bhimashankar itself is part of the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which has categorised it as one of the 12 biodiversity hotspots of the world. The sanctuary harbours Malabar giant squirrel, leopards, golden jackal, sambar, barking deer, wild boar, common langur, rhesus macaque, mouse deer and pangolin.

There is a lake near the Bhimashankar Temple and it has a Hanuman Temple and Anjani Mata Temple. Long ago, there was an ashram of Jabhalya Rishi. Gupt Bhima and Sakshi-Vinayak Temple nearby.

The great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is said to have made endowments to this temple to facilitate worship services.