Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb has set a new world record by creating a 200 kg edible structure of an Indian inspired palace using vegan royal icing.

Prachi is a resident of Rahatani in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune.

Prachi, whose previous achievements include creating a record for a 100 kg cake structure inspired by Milan Cathedral and setting the second record for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures, has achieved her third World record by the World Book Of Records, London, for her latest masterpiece.

Royal icing is a highly prestigious medium that has been used for decorating cakes for the British royal family, but Prachi's delicate art requires a high amount of patience and skills.

However, this hasn't deterred her from pursuing her passion and expanding the scales and proportions of her designs. Prachi has developed a vegan royal icing recipe especially for her Indian clientele.

From starting with a mere three-inch tall gazebo, Prachi has now created a 10 feet long, 4.7 feet high, and 200 kgs heavy Indian inspired palace that depicts the grandeur and opulent characteristics of various royal palaces in India. Her creativity and finesse in royal icing have earned her the nickname of 'Queen of Royal Icing.’

Speaking about her latest creation, Prachi said, "The core theme was inspired by Indian architectural elements. The focus was to depict the grandeur and opulent characteristics of the various royal palaces in India.”

While royal icing has traditionally been used for delicate piping and lacy icing designs, Prachi has been using this medium to create majestic and sturdier structures for many years now. "I try out combinations of different methods, forms, designs, and techniques in my work to come up with newer concepts," said Prachi, who constantly strives to improve on her previous work.

Born in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Prachi completed her school education in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and her college degree in Kolkata, West Bengal. She is married to an IT professional from West Bengal.