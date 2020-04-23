RAF jawan tests COVID-19 +ve in Guj, 130 quarantined

RAF jawan tests COVID-19 positive in Ahmedabad, 130 quarantined

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 23:48 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 About 130 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been quarantined after their colleague, an RAF jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, officials said on Thursday.

They said the infected jawan is a head constable-rank official and works as a driver for the 100th battalion of the Rapid Action Force, the blue dungaree donning anti-riot unit of the paramilitary.

The battalion is based in Ahmedabad.

The jawan had been on active duty and after he was confirmed with coronavirus pandemic infection a contact-tracing procedure was carried out and about 130 personnel of his unit, including about a dozen who were in his direct contact, have been quarantined, they said.

On Thursday, another CRPF jawan working as a nursing assistant with a Kupwara-based battalion of the force was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The said jawan has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, as he was here on leave, they said.

The 3.25-lakh personnel strong CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force and is designated as the lead internal security force of the country.

COVID-19: 50-yr-old bacteria drug makes comeback

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

 