Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra did have impact: Sharad Pawar

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra did have impact: Pawar

  • May 23 2023, 00:04 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

More than a week after the Congress broke the double-engine poll black of the BJP and won Karnataka, veteran politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra did have an impact. 

“The impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has been proved by the outcome of the recent Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections,” Pawar, a former four-time Maharashtra chief minister and three-time union minister, told reporters in Pune. 

The 82-year-old Pawar, one of the seniormost politicians of India, who is working to bring the entire Opposition under one umbrella and take on the BJP said that the need of the hour is to build an effective alternative leadership. 

Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, also reiterated that he would not contest the Lok Sabha polls. “I am not going to contest… So I am trying to bring all the Opposition parties together,” he said. 

Pawar is in touch with several big leaders from the Opposition camp including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, K Chandrashekar Rao, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury among others. 

On the vexed seat-sharing issue among the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, he said: “We are all working unitedly… The MVA partners will soon sit together and discuss the seat sharing for the upcoming local bodies elections.”

India News
Sharad Pawar
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra

