Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot discuss Rajashan Cabinet reshuffle in a 'quiet meeting'

As Congress recovers from the infighting in its Punjab unit and the months-long turmoil that ended with a new Chief Minister ahead of Assembly polls, speculation is rife that another key state for the grand old party, Rajasthan, is headed for a reshuffle.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot had a quiet meeting on Friday, according to The Indian Express, reportedly about the issue of the state's political situation and a possible cabinet rejig, news of which has been around for some time.

Before Pilot's meeting with Gandhi, Congress State General Secretary Ajay Maken had spoken to state MLAs on multiple visits recently to hear their views on a reshuffle, but nothing changed in the state. Sources now told IE that Pilot has been assured of a reshuffle.

Pilot has been demanding the inclusion of MLAs loyal to him in the Cabinet and to various boards and corporations. However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has not given in to the pressure so far.

After the Punjab crisis, the Congress leaders in the western state are expecting the leadership to make tougher decisions. AICC leaders, however, told the publication that Gehlot, and even Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, are different from former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in that they have a stronger dynamic with their MLAs and command their support. But demand for a change is brewing in both states.

