Rahul Gandhi should lead Congress: Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, Maharashtra Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said former party president Rahul Gandhi should lead the grand old party.

Thorat also described Rahul Gandhi as a"courageous, sensitive and intellectually-committed leader".

He said Sonia Gandhi should continue to lead the Congress as its interim president until Rahul Gandhi takes over as the full-time president.

"With due respect to Rahulji's sentiments, we would like to say, 'Come Back, Rahulji'. Under your leadership, we will be the voice of millions of Indians, we are determined to make history. This is not only the need of the Congress party but the need of the entire country as well," Thorat, who is a CWC member, said in a statement.

"Under your able leadership and guidance, we would like to work for the poor and neglected in this country," he stated.

Thorat said Sonia Gandhi has taken care of the large Congress family selflessly and has also made innumerable sacrifices for it.

"Under her leadership and guidance during the UPA government, revolutionary decisions were taken keeping the interest of the people as supreme. Soniaji's struggle and hard work is a source of inspiration for the members of the Congress family, like us," he said.