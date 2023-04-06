Rahul, Priyanka to address rally in Nagpur 

In what is politically significant, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in Nagpur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

The Congress rally is expected between April 20 and 25.

Incidentally, the rally comes close on the heels of the April 16 rally of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which Congress is an ally.

The exact date of the Congress rally is expected to be finalised on April 10 when the Congress leaders will meet in Thane.

During the rally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge besides Rahul and Priyanka will be addressing the gathering.

“The exact date would be finalised next week,” state Congress President Nana Patole said.

The visit of Rahul comes in the wake of his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP because of his conviction by a court in Surat in a 2019 defamation case involving his speech in which he commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname.

Besides, the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance has launched a scathing attack on Rahul for his repeated comments against Veer Savarkar, the revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon.

The latest round of controversy erupted after Rahul had said - “….my name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi....and a Gandhi does not apologise for what's right…” Incidentally, Nagpur is the headquarters of RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP and top leaders including Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule hail from the city.

A couple of days ago, during the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Gaurav Yatras, in Nagpur and Mumbai, Fadnavis had lashed out at the Congress leader. “Rahul Gandhi is neither Savarkar nor Gandhi ! …Some people are born with a golden spoon and have zero idea about the history of India. These are the people whose party runs on the money of the Chinese government and they insult the hardships, struggle and blood sacrificed by the greatest revolutionary Veer Savarkar.”