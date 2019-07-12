Rahul thanks BJP-RSS for public ideological battle

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 12 2019, 14:13pm ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2019, 14:46pm ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks to the media during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is thankful to his opponents in the RSS and the BJP for providing him with opportunities to take his ideological battle against them to the public.

Gandhi arrived here to appear before a metropolitan court in a defamation suit filed against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel.

"I'm in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP.

"I thank them for providing me these platforms & opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate," he said in a tweet after reaching Ahmedabad.

The defamation suit alleges that Congress leaders, including Gandhi, had falsely claimed that the bank was involved in a "scam" to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016. 

