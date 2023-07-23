Raigad landslide tragedy hits harder as many kids away at school orphaned

Rescue operations on the fourth day in Maharashtra's Irshalgadi were called off even as so far 27 bodies have been recovered in the massive landslide. Over 80 are reportedly still missing. But the effect of the tragedy that stuck the villagers of Irshalwadi goes further, to scores of children who may have lost all the members of the families, said a report in The Times of India.

Nine-year-old Vasant Pirkad, a resident of the area has probably lost all 12 members of his family, who are feared dead in the landslide.

Vasant is not alone. Sisters Radhika Pardhi (12), Monica (9), and Madhuri (4) have also lost 7 family members. The children, away at baording school were saved from the tragedy which has probably taken away the lives of their family members.

Vasant was brought to a relief camp set up near his house but had no idea of th misery that has befallen him. The 9 year old studies at Mangawadi ashramala, a school for tribal children.

Also Read | Raigad tragedy: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27

Similar is the story of the three sisters. Their parents, who had visited them at school back in June are missing and the rescue work to find them is going on along with scores of other people. The sisters' family members include their parents, grandparents, two paternal uncles and an aunt who are all untraceable.

An official from the tribal department, Pradip Solaskar told TOI that the revenue department was compiling the names of those orphaned and their relatives. "We will ensure those orphaned receive aid and care,” he was quoted as saying.

At least 17 of 48 houses in the remote tribal village, which is at least an hour away from a motorable road, were fully, or partially buried in the landslide that took place around 10:30pm on July 19.